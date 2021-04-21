Cordant Inc. Makes New Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 31,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

