Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

CSOD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of CSOD opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $28,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

