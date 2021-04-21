CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.23

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.23 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,360,689.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $109,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,395 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,293. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

