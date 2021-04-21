CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.23

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.23 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.