Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.