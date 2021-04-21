Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.31. 2,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

