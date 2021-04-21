Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Covesting has a market cap of $12.97 million and $234,363.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

