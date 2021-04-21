Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.15 ($73.12).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €54.82 ($64.49) on Monday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.