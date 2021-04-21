Cowen Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $162.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,379 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

