Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

