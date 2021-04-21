Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,083,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 167,656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 432,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.