Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 9,250 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

FPE opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

