Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 488 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

