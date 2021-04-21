Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 43,672.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.