Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Up to $362.85

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $362.85, but opened at $377.43. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $377.00, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.20.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.