Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.55

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 31165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Comments


