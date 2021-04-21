Crédit Agricole S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.