Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

