Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 5.9%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit