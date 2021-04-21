Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $17.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a market cap of $569.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

