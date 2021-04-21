Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Shares Up 2.5%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.85. 1,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CROMF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit