Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,054 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.