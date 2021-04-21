Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

