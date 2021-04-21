Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

