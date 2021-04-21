Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.58.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $726.22 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

