Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,345.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

