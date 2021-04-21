Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Prudential by 120.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

