Crowd Machine Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $149,924.86 and $1,056.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

