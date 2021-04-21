Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $184.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

