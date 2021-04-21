Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

CCK opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. Crown has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

