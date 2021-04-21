CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

