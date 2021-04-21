CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit