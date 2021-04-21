CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. CSX has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 20.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CSX by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in CSX by 67.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 108,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Analyst Recommendations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

