CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 648,441 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,458. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

