Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 8.4%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.24. 2,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 294,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

