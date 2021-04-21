Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $259.98 on Monday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average of $239.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.