Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $188.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

