CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

