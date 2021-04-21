cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Tops $61.22 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,121.64 or 0.11230759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and approximately $70,286.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

