CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $939.22 million. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 457,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,807. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.