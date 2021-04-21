CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

