CX Institutional Sells 21,030 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

PKG stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

