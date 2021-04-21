CX Institutional Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 303,710 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.