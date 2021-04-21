D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.91

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 2354815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.