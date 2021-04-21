D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.91

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.91 and last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 2354815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit