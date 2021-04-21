DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $80.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.