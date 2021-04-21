DA Davidson Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of WAL opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

