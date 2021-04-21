Dan Puckett Sells 1,109 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.