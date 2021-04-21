Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $162.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

