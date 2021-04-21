David J Yvars Group Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,865.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

