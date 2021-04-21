David J Yvars Group Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $203,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 109.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day moving average is $279.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

