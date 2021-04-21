DDKoin Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $17,474.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00024464 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003503 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

