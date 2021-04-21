DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $1.63 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

