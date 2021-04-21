Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.70. 267,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average is $296.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

